Child (5) treated in hospital after being struck by car in south Belfast

Police are appealing for information after a child was struck by a car in south Belfast.

The five-year-old was taken to hospital after been knocked down in the Friendly Street area of the city last Wednesday.

PSNI Constable Craig wants to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the single vehicle collision or who has information.

“It was reported between 4pm and 4.30pm on Wednesday, November 23, that a five-year-old child was struck by a car in the area.

“The child was taken to hospital for minor injuries.

“We would appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dash-cam or mobile footage available, to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1437 of 23/11/22.”