Child among five rescued from Belfast flats after car set alight in 'reckless' arson attack

The PSNI are treating Thursday’s fire as arson with intent to endanger life

Five people were rescued from a burning building in south Belfast on Thursday morning after a car had been set alight.

Police have launched an investigation into the attack which occurred at 6.30am in Eglantine Place.

Detective Sergeant Natalie Moore explained that police are treating the incident as arson with intent to endanger life.

After they were rescued, the five people, including one child, were put into the care of the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. It is understood one of the adults was taken to hospital.

The scene on Elgantine Place in south Belfast where firefighters recused two residents from a fire on Thursday morning. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Four fire appliances, one high reaching appliance and 24 firefighters were in attendance at the height of the blaze.

A vehicle in a ground floor apartment car park had been set alight before the fire spread to other vehicles and the building above.

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service stated that smoke from the car fire had entered the residential flats.

The scene on Elgantine Place in south Belfast where firefighters recused two residents from a fire on Thursday morning. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used three jets to extinguish the fire.

The fire is currently under control and crews are dampening down the area. The road remains closed but diversions are in place.

SDLP south Belfast councillor, Gary McKeown has said that those behind the reckless incident should have more regard for their community and could have taken lives.

“This arson attack in Eglantine Place had the potential to take lives, so I am very thankful that the fire service was able to bring the situation under control and rescue the affected residents," he said.

"This attack, in the dark of night, was reprehensible and reckless, and has no place in our city. I condemn it completely.”

"We could have been waking up to the news of fatalities today, so it doesn't bear thinking about what could have happened.”

He added: “I would urge anyone with any information to contact the police and assist with their investigations.”

The scene on Elgantine Place in south Belfast where firefighters recused two residents from a fire on Thursday morning. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Sergeant Moore added: “Officers and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene and a number of residents were evacuated.

“Enquiries into this reckless attack, which we are treating as arson with intent to endanger life, are continuing, and I would appeal to anyone who was in the area this morning, and who saw any suspicious activity to call our detectives on 101, and quote reference number 235 of 04/02/21.

“A report can also be made online using our non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org”