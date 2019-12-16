Child death family 'had just moved in' to Co Antrim area

Police at the scene of a sudden death in the Fernagh Drive area of Newtownabbey

The family of a child, who died suddenly in Co Antrim on Sunday, had only moved into the area recently, according to a neighbour.

Police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the tragedy, which took place in the Fernagh Drive area of Newtownabbey.

A post-mortem examination is due to take place on the child following the death.

Meanwhile, a PSNI spokesperson said yesterday that no further details of the incident were available.

A police vehicle was parked outside the property yesterday morning, while a 'do not cross' line was put across the front of the house as investigations got under way.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, one local resident, who did not wish to be named, said the family had only moved into the area a couple of months ago and "kept themselves to themselves".

"It's very quiet round here," he continued. "They're meant to be a quiet enough family. I sleep at the front of the house but didn't hear anything - nobody knows too much about what happened.

"It was about 3am when I saw the emergency lights flashing outside the house and I knew something was going on."

Political representatives expressed their sympathies to the family yesterday.

Antrim and Newtownabbey councillor Robert Foster stated that the local community was shocked by the tragic news and passed on his condolences to the family. "It's very sad news when any child loses its life, especially at this time of year," continued the Ulster Unionist councillor.

"I don't know the circumstances around the child's death at this time."

DUP councillor for the local area Dean McCullough extended his sympathies to the family "at this difficult time".