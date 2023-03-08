Child dies after serious crash in Co Down village, local councillor confirms

Police and emergency services at the scene on Moira Main Street on Wednesday. Pic: Pacemaker

A young child has passed away following a serious crash in Moira on Wednesday, a local councillor has said.

DUP councillor Caleb McCready said the child was being pushed in a pram by his grandmother when they were both struck by a lorry.

The woman is currently in hospital in a critical condition.

“Unfortunately a child has passed away,” said Mr McCready.

He added that his “thoughts and prayers are with the families involved at this time”.

Alderman Jim Dillon said he was in Moira around 3pm.

He was told by “various unofficial sources” that a grandmother was crossing the road with a pram and walked across in front of a lorry close to traffic lights.

Mr Dillon said he was told a child had died and it has come as a “dreadful shock” to the local community.

The UUP councillor could not get to the scene but was told by bystanders that the grandmother was trapped under the lorry at that time.

Explaining that he knew the lorry driver, he added: “I want to express my deepest sympathies to the family concerned and to the lorry driver. “It is an absolute tragedy that nobody could have envisaged.”

The Ambulance Service said it was called to an incident in Meeting Street in Moira at 1.42pm.

Two ambulances, two ambulance officers and a hazardous area response team were dispatched to the incident.

Main Street is currently closed to traffic and the off-slip to Moira from the M1 is also closed.

The PSNI and the Fire Service are attending the scene.

DUP councillor Allan Ewart said: “Police are continuing to carry out examinations at the scene and this is causing continuing disruption to traffic in the surrounding area, including the M1 off-slip.

"It has already impacted upon some school transport and will likely affect commuter traffic later also.“

The emergency services have been contacted for comment.