Child handled 'timer power unit' found on Belfast greenway

Police carried out a number of searches on the Greenway in the vicinity of Woodcot Avenue in Belfast.

A child handled a "possible timer power unit" after it was recovered from water in east Belfast.

Police are investigating after the discovery of the suspicious object in the vicinity of Woodcot Avenue on Wednesday on the greenway.

It was reported shortly before 4.50pm that the item was discovered by members of the public approximately 20 minutes earlier.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Eric Fairfield said: "The object is a possible timer power unit. The item was handled by a child before the report was made to police.

"We have carried out extensive follow up searches on the greenway since the discovery and I would like to reassure the public that we are content that there is nothing else which would pose a danger to them.

"Anyone with any information should contact police on 101 and quote reference 1368 of 17/03/21."

A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.