Child reminds Joe Biden that his last overseas visit was island of Ireland

Joe Biden had to be reminded by a child that the last country he visited was the island of Ireland.

The US President had difficulty remembering his trip, which took place just two weeks ago, during a Take Your Child to Work event at the White House on Thursday.

The 80-year-old arrived at Belfast International Airport on Tuesday, April 11, on Air Force One where he was greeted on the tarmac by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

President Biden then travelled in his motorcade for his one-night stay in Belfast’s Grand Central Hotel.

Speaking to the crowd of children at the White House, President Biden, who announced he will re-run for election in 2024 earlier this week, was asked which country he last travelled to.

“The last country I’ve travelled, I’m trying to think of the last one I was in,” Mr Biden said to children of administration staffers and members of the media.

“I’ve been to, met with 89 heads of state so far. So, uh, trying to think where was the last place I was; it’s hard to keep track.”

“Ireland,” a child shouted, jogging the president’s memory.

“Yeah, you’re right, Ireland. That’s where it was,” Mr Biden replied.

“How’d you know that?”

During the President’s brief stay in Northern Ireland to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, he told those gathered at a landmark speech at Ulster University that he hopes for a return to power-sharing at Stormont.

He described how Belfast has transformed from the city he visited in 1991, saying it was an “incredible testament to the power and the possibilities of peace”.

Days after the 25th anniversary of the agreement, President Biden said that protecting the stability was an issue that united a divided America, adding that the “exceptional peace” should be “the birthright of every child in Northern Ireland for all the days to come”.

He also insisted stable devolved government could deliver an economic windfall for the region and hailed the Windsor Framework as addressing the practical realities of Brexit.

President Biden then travelled south of the border for a further three days during his visit.

During a trip to Dundalk, the President mistakenly referred to the New Zealand All Blacks as “the Black and Tans”.

Mr Biden was standing near former Irish rugby international and his distant relative Rob Kearney at the time.

For his speech in Dundalk’s Windsor Bar, Mr Biden thanked his distant cousin for the tie he was wearing and referenced Ireland’s first win against the All Blacks in Chicago in 2016.

“This [tie] was given to me by one of these guys, right here,” he said.

“[Kearney] was a hell of a rugby player. He beat the hell out of the Black and Tans.”

However, The White House has said it was "very clear" that President Biden was referring to the New Zealand rugby team the All Blacks when he made the mistaken reference.