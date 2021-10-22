Child struck by car on Springfield Road still in hospital

Police have confirmed that a young boy struck by a car on the Springfield Road in west Belfast on Thursday is still in hospital as of Friday night.

Although no further details of the child’s condition have been released, the driver of the car involved in the collision was spoken to by officers at the scene, Inspector Philip McCullagh revealed.

“Our enquiries are continuing and we are appealing to witnesses or those who may have dashcam footage to this collision, or anyone who recalls seeing the vehicle prior to this collision, to get in touch with us to assist the investigation on 101 quoting reference number 101 322 21/10/21,” he added.

The child was taken to Royal Victoria Hospital shortly after the incident happened at around 8.40am on Thursday morning.

On social media, Sinn Fein’s Aisling Reilly said: "We hope and pray that the 3 year [old] boy makes a full recovery from his injuries.

“We also ask for our communities support and prayers for the local woman driving the car involved in this terrible accident.

“Our community responded immediately this morning as it always does and is to be commended.”