Child taken into safety after Dungannon drink-drive stop

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.

A child was taken into "safe keeping" by police during a drink-drive stop in Dungannon.

Police said they came across a woman near the Oaks Road in the Co Tyrone town on Monday morning.

In a Facebook post, police said the driver was spotted “literally drinking and driving".

“Good detailed information provided meant the crew patrolling nearby quickly located the vehicle,” police said.

“The driver was arrested and a child removed from the car. The driver was almost three times over the limit.”

Police confirmed a woman was charged with driving with excess alcohol and cruelty to a child.

Meanwhile, in Cookstown there was another incident of drink driving in the area. Police arrested a man on Monday evening who they said was "three times over the limit".

Police in the town said the man was “slaloming his way” along the Morgans Hill Road in the area at around 10pm on Monday. They described the man as being "so drunk he could neither drive, stand, nor control his bladder”. The man was subsequently arrested by police.