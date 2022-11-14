Child taken to hospital after being hit by car on A55 in east Belfast

A car is recovered from the scene of the crash on the A55 on Monday night (Alan Lewis).

A child has been taken to hospital following a single-vehicle crash in Belfast.

It happened on the Upper Knockbreda Road which was closed in both directions from Cregagh Road for a short time following the collision.

The air ambulance was dispatched to the scene.

"At approximately 3.45pm, it was reported a child had been struck by a car,” a PSNI spokesperson confirmed.

“The child was taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries.

“Enquiries are ongoing, and anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who has any dash-cam or other footage which could assist, is asked to contact police on 101 and quote 1031 of 14/11/22.”

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service confirmed it received a 999 call at 15:42 following reports of a road traffic accident involving a vehicle and pedestrian.

Read more Elderly woman died while waiting in a chair for treatment at Belfast hospital A&E

“NIAS despatched a Rapid Response Paramedic and an Emergency Crew to the incident and also tasked the Charity Air Ambulance with HEMS crew on board to attend,” a spokesperson said.

“Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital.”

Police previously urged motorists to seek an alternative route for their journey.

Trafficwatch NI also warned that motorists could expect delays as the road was closed from Cregagh Road to Castlereagh Road.

The road has since re-opened on Monday evening.

Local councillor Michael Long said his thoughts are with the injured child and their family.

"I am very saddened to hear that a child has been injured in this way and I hope they make speedy and full recovery," he said.

"The junction at the top of Cregagh Road is in area of concern.

"We have been campaigning for about 10 years to get a pedestrian crossing which has been approved but not yet installed.”