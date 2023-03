A stock picture of a Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) logo badge in Derry City in Northern Ireland.

An 11-year-old boy has been taken to hospital by ambulance after he was knocked down in Belfast on Tuesday.

Police attended the scene on the Lisburn Road this morning.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "His condition is not believed to be life threatening. Enquiries continue and anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact police on 101."

The Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.