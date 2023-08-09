Child taken to hospital as Air Ambulance attends serious crash in Carrickfergus

Police in Carrickfergus have closed High Street, Castle Street and part of the Marine Highway

Police in Carrickfergus have closed High Street, Castle Street and part of the Marine Highway. Pacemaker Press

A child has been taken to hospital following a serious crash in a Co Antrim town centre.

The Air Ambulance attended the scene this afternoon after police closed three roads in Carrickfergus.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said four emergency crews were dispatched to the incident.

"The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 11:40 on Wednesday 9 August following reports of an RTC in the High Street Area, Carrickfergus,” said a spokesperson.

"NIAS despatched four emergency crews, two Ambulance Officers and one BASICS Doctor to the incident. The Charity Air Ambulance with HEMS crew on board were also tasked to attend.

"Following initial assessment and treatment at the scene, one patient was taken by Ambulance to Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children.”

Road users and pedestrians have been asked to avoid the area.

More to follow.