Child taken to hospital following Co Fermanagh crash

A child has been taken to the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children following a crash near Enniskillen on Tuesday evening.

The incident happened on the Moher Road in Kinawley and involved a vehicle and pedestrian just after 4.30pm.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service confirmed their tasked a number of crews, including the Northern Ireland Air Ambulance service.

A spokesperson for NIAS said: “The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 16.30 on Tuesday 6 December 2022 following reports a road traffic incident on Moher Road involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

“NIAS despatched one rapid response paramedic, one emergency crew and an ambulance officer to the scene.

“NIAS emergency ambulance control also tasked the charity Air Ambulance with HEMS crew on board to attend.

"Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, the patient has been taken by Air Ambulance to Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children.”