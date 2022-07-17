Children among nine people rescued from sinking boat off Co Antrim coast

A group of people - including four children - have been rescued from a sinking boat off the Co Antrim coast.

Five adults were on board the vessel which hit a submerged object and started taking on water near Fair Head, Ballycastle, on Sunday afternoon.

Crews from Red Bay RNLI responded to the incident after being alerted by Belfast Coastguard at around 12.50pm.

Volunteers escorted all involved to the local harbour where they were safely brought back onto dry land.

Rescuers then returned to the stricken boat with a salvage pump before towing it back to the shoreline.

Paddy McLaughlin from Red Bay RNLI Coxswain said it was “a very serious situation” for the group.

“Conditions were good for the callout, and we are relieved it was a good outcome for all involved,” he added.

“With the good weather set to continue, we would advise everyone who is planning a trip on the water to take a means of communication should they need to raise the alarm and to wear a personal flotation device.”

A RNLI spokesperson said: “The volunteer lifeboat crew located the vessel, which was taking on water and took all nine people on board the lifeboat.

“The rescued group were taken to Ballycastle Harbour and delivered into the care of the local Coastguards before lifeboat crew returned to the vessel.

“Once back on scene, two volunteer lifeboat crew were transferred onto the craft with a salvage pump to staunch the ingress of water and once the vessel was deemed safe, it was towed to safety, to avoid it causing an obstruction at sea.”