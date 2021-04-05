Children as young as 12 involved in further night of violence in Londonderry

Riots broke out at the Waterside and other parts of Londonderry

The PSNI has revealed children as young as twelve were involved in disturbances in Londonderry on Sunday evening, as the DUP MLA Christopher Stalford called for young people to get involved in politics after several days of violence.

The PSNI also appealed for those "with influence" in Derry to bring a halt to what they called "reckless" disorder on the streets, after the area has seen more than six consecutive nights of violence.

The Waterside area of the city saw further disorder on Sunday evening at around 9pm, with police officers attacked with bricks and petrol bombs.

The latest night of violence follows previous disorder in Derry, with 12 police officers injured on Friday evening after being attacked by a large group of youths.

Some 27 police officers have been injured across several nights of trouble in Belfast and Derry.

On Sunday night, violence also flared near the Cloughfern roundabout on O'Neill's Road in Newtownabbey. The North Road in Carrickfergus also saw petrol bombs thrown at police, as they mounted a major operation in the area which lasted until around 12.30am.

Condemning the scenes, Derry City and Strabane Area Commander, Chief Superintendent Darrin Jones said: "Last night (Sunday 4th April) we saw further disorder on our streets in the Waterside area, which started shortly after 9pm.

"Again, we saw our officers targeted, pelted with petrol bombs and masonry in the Dungiven Road area where pallets were placed on the road and set alight. This saw the main road closed for a time, causing disruption for local drivers.

"Thankfully, last night none of our officers were injured as they worked to bring the disorder to an end.

"I will reiterate our disappointment that we had another night of senseless and reckless criminal behaviour that achieves nothing but cause damage to the community. It is also shocking that some of those involved in last night's disorder were children, some as young as 12 years old along with others up to 18 years old and a mix of male and females.

"It is totally unacceptable, and it is crucial we send out a message to those responsible that such behaviour cannot be tolerated.

"People deserve to feel safe within their own homes and be able to walk the streets without fear.

"I am again asking all those in our community with influence to use that influence so we do not see any further disgraceful scenes of violence on our streets and ensure young people do not get caught up in criminality and that they are kept safe and away from harm.

“My job is to keep people safe and I will continue to work alongside local representatives, partner agencies and members of the community to address any issues. I would appeal to everyone in the area to help diffuse any local tensions and prevent any further incidents.”

The violence has also been condemned by the Northern Ireland Secretary of State Brandon Lewis, who said those who engaged in the trouble have "nothing to offer. He went on to praise the work of police officers in tackling the violence.

The DUP MLA for south Belfast Christopher Stalford said that while he understood the "frustration" of young people around issues such as the Northern Ireland Protocol and the Storey funeral, he didn't want people to "destroy their lives".

DUP MLA Christopher Stalford

"I don’t want to see a generation of young people criminalised and there is no doubt whatsoever that the actions that we saw in Sandy Row will have far reaching effects upon the lives of those who are arrested and convicted," he told BBC Radio Ulster's Good Morning Ulster.

"It is important that cool heads prevail. I think if people are angry or frustrated about the Protocol or about the decision regarding Mr Storey’s funeral, the thing for young people to do is get politically active.

"Rioting will achieve nothing, it doesn’t advance any cause and it will end up destroying their lives.

"My constituency office is in Sandy Row. I work with working-class communities. My door is always open if anyone wants to come and discuss the political situation with me."

The SDLP leader Colum Eastwood also "urged calm and cool heads" following the disorder.

The Foyle MP said that it was "deeply frustrating" to see violence and disorder, particularly in Derry and added that "violence achieves nothing".

"Those involved in this criminal behaviour have achieved nothing except causing distress and misery to their own community," he said.

“While I would urge those involved to reflect on their actions and the catastrophic consequences for their future, unionist leaders need to take some responsibility for the incendiary rhetoric they have been using over many weeks. They need to show some leadership before the consequences become even more severe.”