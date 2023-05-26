Children at risk of injury or death due to speeding drivers on Newry road, warns councillor

A Newry parent has warned speeding drivers using a residential road like a “race track” will soon “injure or kill a child” if safety measures are not introduced.

The Barley Lane area of the city is bookended by two local schools in the city with a children’s play park located in-between.

The risk to children’s safety has previously been highlighted in the community with ‘slow down’ warning posters in the street, though people in the neighbourhood say drivers are ignoring the signs and speeding.

Concerned father, Ryan McAllister said: “I’ve been looking for speed ramps up by Barley Lane on Courtney Hill for some time now.

“It’s like a race track with cars, lorries and vans speeding past and children playing in the park along that road, they are going to seriously injure or kill a child playing there.

“The ‘slow down’ signs on the lampposts are no good, the people driving don’t even look at them they just keep flying on.”

The Department for Infrastructure (DfI) in an email to a local rep, has refused to consider new road safety measures at the location of “reasonable safety”.

However, the newly elected Newry, Mourne and Down District Council member is now demanding an on-site report by the road authority.

Newry SDLP councillor, Doire Finn said: “I have had concerns about the road raised with me by constituents while I was out on the doors as well as through my facebook page.

“I had contacted the DfI to raise the dangers of speeding in the area.

“I will now be asking for DfI to make a site visit to the area.

“I would also recommend that residents report any incidents of concern to the PSNI’s 101 number.”

A response from DfI to Cllr Finn read: “I can advise that this area has a reasonable safety record and there are no plans to consider any measures to further improve road safety at this time.

“Regarding concerns about driver behaviour such as speeding, or parking which causes an obstruction to other road (and footway) users, or other inconsiderate behaviour should be directed to the police who have the powers of enforcement in that regard.”