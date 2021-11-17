Children attacked by gang of teenagers onboard Belfast bus

A group of children have reportedly been assaulted by a gang of teenagers onboard a bus in Belfast on Thursday, November 4.

Police said they are appealing for witnesses following the incident last week on the Belfast City Centre to Colin Connect service.

They said there are thought to have been seven suspects involved in the attack at around 6pm who were all approximately 15-years-old.

One of the young males is described as being of “small build wearing a black and grey jacket, black trousers and a grey hat”.

Police said he is reported to have been in possession of a knife during the incident.

A PSNI spokesperson added: “If you can assist Police with their enquiries, please contact 101 and quote serial 1340 of 04/11/21 or alternatively you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800555111 to provide information completely anonymously.”