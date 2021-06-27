Children escape injury following Limavady petrol bomb attack

A number of children have escaped injury following a petrol bomb attack at a home in Limavady.

The incident happened at a property on Edenmore Park at around 4.30am on Sunday morning.

Police said a number of windows in the home were smashed before the petrol bomb was left at the front door.

The police warned the outcome could have been different, as they appealed for information.

Sergeant Cummings said: "Shortly after 4.30am this morning, it was reported that a number of windows had been smashed at a property at Edenmore Park, and a petrol bomb left at the front door.

"Damage was also reported to have been caused to the windscreen of the occupant’s car.

"There were children inside the property at the time the incident was reported to have taken place. Fortunately, no one was injured, however, the outcome could have been very different and resulted in a tragic set of circumstances.

"We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, and may have witnessed any suspicious activity, to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 530 of 27/06/21."

The incident has been condemned by the SDLP’s Cara Hunter.

“This must have been an absolutely terrifying ordeal for the residents of Edenmore Park, especially the children who were in the house at the time. Those responsible are violent thugs who could have caused a tragedy here today,” she said.

“I would appeal to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area at around 4.30am this morning to come forward to the PSNI and help bring these people to justice."