Children inside house targeted in Newcastle attack

A man, woman and four children were inside a house that was attacked in Newcastle in the early hours of Thursday morning, police have said.

A Mercedes car was also set on fire and completely destroyed in the attack, in which two windows of the house on Shimna Road were smashed.

The attack was reported to police shortly before 3am.

Inspector Frances McCullough said: “It is fortunate that the emergency services reached this property before the fire spread to the house. The consequences otherwise do not bear thinking about. We are working to establish a motive for this attack and I am appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact me by calling 101, quoting reference 141 30/07/20.”

"You can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ . You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”