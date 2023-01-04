Children left ‘badly shaken’ after masked men armed with ‘gun’ burgle NI home

Two children were in a house when three masked men armed with a suspected handgun entered their Co Down home.

Police said the men entered the house in the Shanvally Way area of Drumaness sometime between 8.30pm and 9.30pm on Monday evening.

Three adults and two children who were present at the time were left badly shaken, police said.

They said the men threatened the family inside before taking a small safe, a purse and a sum of cash.

Police said the men left the scene on foot down an alleyway towards the Newcastle Road.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “None of the occupants of the house were physically harmed during the incident but were left badly shaken.

"Some of the items taken from the house were later recovered from a bin at Ross Mill Avenue in west Belfast.”

Detectives are appealing for anyone with information or who witnessed the incident, or who captured dash-cam footage on the Newcastle Road around the time of the incident, to contact them at Ardmore station on 101.

Anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in Ross Mill Avenue area recently should also get in touch.