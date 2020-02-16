Children present when man shot in 'savage' attack in Belfast

Police at the scene of a shooting incident in the Ardglen Place area of Ardoyne on February 15th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Four children were in a house in Belfast when a man was shot by masked men in what police have described as a "savage" attack.

Police said the victim was walking in the Jamaica Street area of north Belfast at around 10.35pm on Saturday night when he was approached by two masked men.

He was directed to a house in the Ardglen Place area of Ardoyne, dragged inside and shot in the thigh. Both suspects then fled.

A woman and four children were in the house at the time.

The victim, who was aged in his 30s, was taken to hospital for treatment.

PSNI detective inspector Andrew George said: "This was a savage attack carried out by two masked men who showed no regard for the other people who were present in the house, which included a woman and four children under the age of 16.

"There is no doubt the merciless actions of the thugs responsible will have left them all traumatised.

“Those who are involved in these attacks do not represent the interests of this community, nor do they contribute anything to it. Nothing gives these people the right to violate the human rights of people, and their actions should be condemned by all.

Detective inspector George said an investigation is underway and police are working through several lines of enquiry to establish a motive for the attack.

The gunman is described as being between 5’9 to 5’ 11’’ tall, aged in his late 40s or early 50s and wore black trousers, a black coat and a black peaked hat. The second suspect is described as being taller and wore a peaked cap.

Alliance councillor Nuala McAllister said whoever is responsible for the shooting "speaks for no one in the community".

“This shooting is totally unacceptable. To carry out the attack in a house where a woman and four children lived is despicable and must be condemned in the strongest possible terms. I hope the man makes a full and speedy recovery," she said.

Sinn Fein councillor JJ Magee condemned the attack.

"There is no place for guns on our streets," he said.

“Anyone with information should bring it forward to the Police.”

Police have appealed for anyone who was in the Ardglen Place/Jamaica Road area on Saturday night at around 10.35pm to contact them on 101, quoting reference 1893 15/02/20.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.