Children saw gunmen attempting to batter down front door in Derry house attack

Five children saw gunmen trying to batter down their front door in a gun attack in Londonderry, a councillor has said.

The childrens' mother tried to barricade them in a room during the attack, during which the gunmen fired a shot through the living room window.

Police said the children have been left traumatised after three masked men called to the house at Shearwater way in the Waterside at around 10pm on Sunday.

"It was a terrifying experience for the family," said DUP councillor Hilary McClintock.

"The children saw the three gunmen at the house. They tried to batter the door down.

"As the woman was phoning the police, she was trying to barricade her children into a room at the same time. They are traumatised this morning."

Detective Inspector Jack said: “There are no reports of any injuries, however there were five children between the ages of three and eleven in the property at the time and they have been left traumatised by the incident having witnessed the attack.

“We are working with partner agencies to ensure that these children and the rest of the family in the home at the time, receive what support and assistance they need," he said.

The family have lived in the area for the last 13 years and didn't know why they had been targeted, Councillor McClintock said.

Alliance Councillor Philip McKinney has said guns have no place in the community following the shooting.

Mr McKinney said: “Whoever was behind the shooting has absolutely nothing to offer the people of Waterside, or the wider community. These people offer nothing but the threat of violence. It is time all guns were taken off the streets so we can offer our children a positive future."

Foyle DUP MLA Gary Middleton described the attack as "disgraceful".

"There can be no place for violence within our communities," he said.

"Anyone with information please contact the PSNI."

Anyone who was in the area and has any information to contact police at Strand Road on 101 quoting reference number 1943 20/10/19.