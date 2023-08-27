Children taken to hospital after in hit-and-run in Co Antrim

Two children have been taken to hospital after a hit-and-run incident in Co Antrim on Saturday.

Police are appealing for information in relation to the two-car crash, which took place on the Shore Road in Whiteabbey at around 6.15pm.

Police said a red BMW travelling towards Carrickfergus and a blue Ford Focus collided.

Passengers in both vehicles were treated by ambulance crews at the scene, but police said the driver of the BMW made off from the scene.

Police inquiries have continued to “detain the driver”.

Sergeant Dickson said: “I would appeal to anyone who was in the Shore Road area during this time, who witnessed anything or has dash-cam footage to contact us on 101 quoting 1530 26/08/23.”