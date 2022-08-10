‘Children will die this winter’: Health officials warn, amid cost-of-living crisis and rising energy prices

A senior paediatrician in Northern Ireland has warned dying of cold this winter is a “real risk for children” amid the cost-of-living crisis and rising energy prices.

Dr Julie-Ann Maney, a consultant at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children said health professionals are “concerned children will die this winter” and said she is “praying for a mild winter”.

Speaking to BBC NI, Dr Maney said she holds both Stormont and Westminster “responsible” for child poverty and called on the Executive to “get back to work”.

Northern Ireland is currently facing a crisis in rising energy bills with warnings from experts and economists that winter could lead to many families having to choose between heating and eating.

The warning comes after the Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi said households in Northern Ireland will receive a £400 payment in the autumn to help with energy costs after questions were raised over whether the payment could be introduced without an Executive in place.

“Child poverty in Northern Ireland is a huge problem, it affects 26% of our children here,” Dr Maney told BBC NI.

Dr Julie Anne Maney, Consultant in Paediatric Emergency Medicine at the Royal Belfast Hospital (Liam McBurney/PA)

“It means they have an increased risk of death, of poor health and of poor mental health in Northern Ireland.

“We have the highest infant mortality rate in the UK and therefore the highest infant mortality rate in Europe.

“Poverty starts to affect you from the moment of conception, you have poorer maternal health, poorer perinatal health.

“Poverty affects the whole of their life chances. It makes children’s outlook on life completely different, you rob them of their life chances.”

Dr Maney said hypothermia is “one of the risk factors for sudden unexpected death in infancy”.

“We know people won't be able to put on the heat because they can't afford it. We are really concerned children will die this winter because of that,” she added.

“Poverty is there because of social policy and because of government. I hold our government responsible both in Stormont and Westminster. We don’t have a child poverty strategy we should have.

“Get back to work, form an Executive. Lobby on behalf of the children.”

Another GP in Northern Ireland said the impact this winter may have a “profound” impact on children and said his surgery are handing out food vouchers to patients and their families.

Dr Laurence Dorman is Chair of the Royal College of GPs, speaking to BBC’s Nolan Show he said: “This has massive health implications for children throughout the rest of their lives.

“It is related to depression and it is related to shortening of lifespans. As a health professional I never thought I would be in this position.

“Myself and my colleagues - we are having to hand out food vouchers for our patients to go to food banks.

“Vouchers to prioritise patients so they can go to food banks. This shouldn’t be happening. We have patients who are really making very difficult decisions.”