Children’s mental health epidemic has to be tackled now, says charity worker

Former addict has set up online programme for young people

Paul Lavery who has set up his a mental health and addiction charity and is based in Newcastle. Picture by Peter Morrison

A Co Down man who has been in addiction recovery for nine years and formed his own charity has urged the Executive to “step up” and tackle the mental health epidemic he believes is sweeping Northern Ireland’s youth.

Paul Lavery formed Newcastle Community Outreach (NCO) almost four years ago and last month launched an immediate online intervention system, meaning that with one click, a vulnerable young person can be taken into a secure virtual room with an outreach worker within minutes.

He believes that eliminates “the immediate danger of risk or death”.

“I had a young lad a couple of years ago and he reached out to me. I was out of town and I told him to get himself over to a certain centre to get in touch with one of the youth workers right away,” he said.

“In that one hour, he did reach out and he couldn’t get access. I sent him another message saying to wait until I get back and I would pick it up.”

Paul noted that the young man never opened the message and died by suicide within an hour of first messaging him.

“I promised myself that I would do whatever I could to never let that happen again and that’s where the online brief intervention, just making it available, comes from,” he told the Belfast Telegraph,

“If they need someone instantly, it’s not, ‘Wait for six weeks, wait until we get a team to get to you’. We’ll have you online with someone within five minutes.”

As of the end of November 2021, Department of Health figures show that over 2,000 children across Northern Ireland were waiting to access mental health services.

Some 944 of these children — nearly half of the list — have been waiting for over nine weeks.

According to an Assembly research paper published in 2021, the number of lives lost to suicide in Northern Ireland increased by more than 30% in the last four years.

Furthermore, a National Inquiry published by a consortium of medical professional bodies revealed a significantly higher percentage of young people who died by suicide in Northern Ireland had a history of alcohol and drug misuse when compared to the rest of the UK.

For the moment, Paul said he is setting “realistic boundaries, which means it will have to have set hours” and will initially focus on the Newry, Mourne and Down council district.

“We know that if we launch this and get traction behind it, it will get overwhelmed,” he told the Belfast Telegraph. “My plan for NCO — I need to deliver this into my own community, but I plan to deliver this into every community in Northern Ireland in the next five years.”

NCO gained official charity status during the Covid-19 lockdown.

The group focuses on helping and improving the welfare of local people aged 11 to 25, and Paul said he has dealt with children as young as 12 who are actively engaging in drug use.

“Mental health and addiction problems do come hand in hand, and we see it in young people on a daily basis,” he said.

The Newcastle native said his team had met with the education board, council, and members of the police to try and think of incentives to “get kids off the street” pre-pandemic, but he believes that since the outbreak of Covid-19, mental health resources and initiatives to help young people have taken “horrendous” damage.

“All the focus and onus has been on Covid and whilst it’s there and it’s real, there are more people dying every year from suicide.

“They’re not getting the support. I’ve watched the young people in these last 18 months devolve and it’s horrific.

“I just want to ask those at Stormont if they’re going to step up for the mental health epidemic as much as they have stepped up for the coronavirus pandemic. They need to help smaller charities and do bigger things. They need to do more financially.”

The Department of Health acknowledged that “Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) have faced significant pressures in recent years” due to increased demand for services, resource constraints and further excurbation by the Covid-19 pandemic.

It said that “a number of measures have been put in place to support CAMHS to help address short-term pressures as well as assist longer term planning,” including “ongoing recruitment campaigns and the redeployment of staff to fill vacancies and long-term absences”.

“During 2020, the Department allocated an additional £750,000 to tackle waiting lists and has provided a further £500,000 this year to alleviate pressures arising from an increase in young people presenting with higher levels of acuity in relation to eating disorders.”

It added that work is currently under way to establish a Managed Care Network (MCN) for acute CAMHS, which will enable clinical expertise to be shared across the region.

“While some good progress has been made, it is anticipated that longer-term improvement in CAMHS will be achieved through implementation of the new Mental Health Strategy 2021-31, which includes among other priorities, a commitment to increase CAMHS funding to 10% of the overall mental health budget,” the spokesperson concluded.