Chill out: Cold snap gives way to a milder week ahead

Regular Co Down cold spot Katesbridge recorded the lowest temperature in Northern Ireland for 10 years as the Met Office confirmed milder but more unsettled conditions are on the way.

The last week featured regular bitterly cold days and nights, with snowy scenes on the Mournes and Cave Hill.

It also saw people take advantage of the dry weather to exercise and walk their dogs in the wake of the latest coronavirus restrictions.

Katesbridge recorded the coldest night of the winter so far, with the mercury falling to a chilly minus 10C over the weekend.

It was the lowest temperature seen here over the last decade since the so-called "big freeze" of 2010.

The hamlet regularly sees colder temperatures than elsewhere due to its location in a hollow, where the cold air sinks in.

For those who have enjoyed the clear but crisp days, unfortunately the Met Office has confirmed things are about to change, with an increase in the temperature also bringing some unsettled conditions and more rain.

This morning will begin cloudy with some spells of rain, particularly towards the west, according to the meteorologists.

The day will continue to be rather cloudy and breezy, with some regular outbreaks of rain, which will become more persistent and heavy as the afternoon and evening goes on.

It will feel milder than recent days with a top temperature of around 9C.

The rain today will gradually clear overnight, with tomorrow fairly dry and seeing some breaks in the cloud, particularly to the north-east.

Windscreens shouldn't need cleared in the morning, with it feeling milder and temperatures of around 4 or 5C.

Further clouds are expected to come in later tomorrow.

There will be outbreaks of rain tomorrow night.

Wednesday will continue the mixed picture, according to the Met Office.