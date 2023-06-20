Chloe Mitchell: Bail application adjourned for man charged in connection with killing

Defence counsel tells court there were police objections to potential bail address

A flat on James Street, Ballymena has been central to the police investigation. Pic: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

A man accused of assisting an offender in relation to the alleged murder of Ballymena woman Chloe Mitchell has had his bail application adjourned.

Ryan Johnston Gordon appeared via video link at Antrim Courthouse on Tuesday morning, speaking only to confirm he could see and hear the court.

Gordon (34), of Nursery Close in Ballymena, is charged with assisting an offender by concealing evidence “intending to impede the apprehension or prosecution” of another person.

Gordon’s defence counsel indicated that they would not be moving an application for bail as yet, stating that police had raised objections to a potential bail address in the Ballymena area.

No update was provided by the prosecution.

The judge adjourned the case for two weeks, fixing it for update on July 6 at Ballymena Courthouse.

He requested that if a bail application was to be made, that the court be notified beforehand.

Ms Mitchell (21) was last seen on CCTV in the James Street area of Ballymena in the early hours of June 3.

A huge search operation was launched, with Community Rescue Service volunteers scouring steep banks around the River Braid.

The search was called off after suspected human remains were found in Ballymena.

A flat on James Street, Ballymena has been central to the police investigation. Pic: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Last week unemployed Brandon John Rainey (27), of James St, Ballymena appeared in court charged with her murder.

A judge refused an application for the defendant to be detained in a Belfast psychiatric unit while on remand.

Defence counsel Neil Moore said the defendant was a diagnosed paranoid schizophrenic and argued he should be detained in the facility under Article 43 of the 1986 Mental Health Order.

The court heard Rainey had previously been a resident at the clinic and had been subject to a tribunal in August 2022 to assess him for release.

The tribunal ruled that he “should not be released”, but a full hearing 14 days later overturned the decision, leading to Rainey’s release.

Police objected to the application and said Rainey should be remanded at Maghaberry as he had previously absconded three times from the facility.

On each occasion, he was located in the Ballymena area, which a PSNI detective said indicated a “propensity to return to the area”.

Refusing the application, the judge ordered he be held in HMP Maghaberry, with medical professionals attending the prison for psychological assessments.

Rainey is set to appear before the court again on July 6, the same date to which Gordon’s bail application has been adjourned.