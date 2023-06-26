Chloe Mitchell: Large screen to broadcast stream of tragic 21-year-old’s funeral service

Details of Ms Mitchell’s funeral arrangements were confirmed on Monday evening.

A large screen is to broadcast the funeral of Ballymena woman Chloe Mitchell (21) in her home town on Thursday.

Details of Ms Mitchell’s funeral have been confirmed after the formal identification of her remains was completed on Monday afternoon.

A service of thanksgiving for Chloe’s life will be held in her late home at Wakehurst Park, Ballymena on Thursday June 29 and will be followed by her interment in nearby Ballee Cemetery.

Ms Mitchell’s death notice also confirmed that a live stream of the service will be broadcast on a large screen at King George Park in Harryville, where last week hundreds attended a vigil in her memory.

It comes after police confirmed the human remains found in a flat on James Street in the town were that of the 21-year-old.

The 21-year-old was last seen on CCTV in the early hours of Saturday, June 3 in Ballymena town centre.

A huge search operation took place in the Co Antrim town following her disappearance.

Detectives launched a murder inquiry after suspected human remains were found on Sunday, June 11.

The post-mortem on the remains concluded last week, with police informing the public the identification process was “still ongoing”.

On Monday, the PSNI confirmed the process had now been completed.

"The identification process on human remains found in Ballymena on Sunday 11th June has now concluded and have been confirmed as those of Chloe Mitchell,” said Detective Chief Inspector Richard Millar.

Vigils were held last week in Belfast and in Chloe’s home town of Ballymena as the wider community turned out to show their support for Ms Mitchell’s family.

Her brother Phillip told the crowd assembled at King George’s Park, Ballymena that their support was “much appreciated”.

"I would also like to thank the rescue service for everything they have done to help my wee sister and I would also like to thank the police, the forensics, the CID for everything they have done and are still doing for my wee sister,” he said.

"I would like to say thank you to anyone who left flowers for Chloe down at the wee garden, I’m sure most of you have seen today.

“Mainly, I would like to thank just the whole Ballymena community and further afield for everything they have done it is really much appreciated. And from my mum and dad, well, what can I say?”

Chloe Mitchell’s sister Kirstie shows emotion during a vigil in Ballymena (Liam McBurney/PA)

Ms Mitchell’s funeral service will take place a full week before both men charged in connection with her murder are due to appear in court again.

Unemployed Brandon John Rainey (27) of James Street, Ballymena has been charged with murdering Ms Mitchell and is currently on remand at HMP Maghaberry.

Rainey’s defence counsel had made an application that the defendant be remanded to the Shannon Clinic, a secure psychiatric unit in Belfast, rather than at the prison.

After Detective Inspector Foreman pointed out that Rainey – a diagnosed paranoid schizophrenic – had absconded from the facility to the Ballymena area three times already, the judge refused the application.

"It is of note that there have been three reported escapes from that facility, so I’m not minded to return him to anywhere apart from HMP Maghaberry,” said District Judge King.

A second man, Ryan Johnston Gordon (34) of Nursery Close, Ballymena, has been charged with assisting an offender by concealing evidence “intending to impede the apprehension or prosecution” of another person.

Gordon’s bail application was adjourned during a hearing last week.

Both are due to appear in court again on July 6.