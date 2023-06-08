Chloe Mitchell: Man arrested as police continue to search for missing 21-year-old last seen in Ballymena

Police in Ballymena searching for missing 21-year-old Chloe Mitchell have arrested a 26-year-old man.

The search for the young woman is continuing, with more details confirmed about her last sighting.

Chief Inspector Arnie O’Neill said: “We are now aware that Chloe was last seen in the late hours of Friday June 2nd into the early hours of Saturday 3rd in Ballymena Town Centre.

"She was seen on CCTV walking in the direction of James Street.

“Chloe was wearing a green and black Northface style jacket, a white t-shirt, leggings and Nike trainers.

“A 26-year-old man has been arrested in Lurgan this afternoon and is currently helping police with enquiries.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference number 2262 05/06/23.

Community groups in Ballymena have carried out searches for the missing woman.

The Harryville Residents Association carried out a search from a car park in the area on Wednesday evening.

Ballykeel and District Community Association also carried out a search for the young woman and said on social media they were “praying (she) is found safe and well soon”.

Her family have made a series of appeals on social media, asking anyone who may have information on Chloe’s location or may have seen her over the weekend to get in touch with them.