Chloe Mitchell: PSNI launches murder investigation following discovery of ‘suspected human remains’

Community Rescue Service volunteers in thick undergrowth near the River Braid in Ballymena during the search for Chloe Mitchell (Pic: Liam McBurney/PA)

Police recover a body in the search for missing woman Chloe Mitchell on June 11th 2023 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Detectives have launched a murder investigation into the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of 21-year-old Chloe Mitchell following the discovery of "suspected human remains” in Ballymena.

Detective Chief Inspector Richard Millar said: “Sadly today detectives have recovered suspected human remains in Ballymena, and while there has been no formal identification, we have now launched a murder enquiry into the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of 21-year-old Chloe Mitchell, who was a high risk missing person.

"Earlier this week we launched a criminal investigation into Chloe’s disappearance. Tragically, we now have reason to believe that Chloe was murdered.

“Our thoughts this evening are very much with Chloe’s family and we have specialist officers providing them with support at this heart-breaking time.

“I would like to thank the community in Ballymena and the Search and Rescue teams for their help in trying to find Chloe.

“Two men, aged 26 and 34, remain in police custody helping police with their enquiries. Further details will follow in due course.”

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives on 101 and quote reference number 2262 of 05/06/23

Alternatively, you can submit information and/or upload videos, images and dash cam footage onto the Major Incident Public Portal on https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI23S09-PO1

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers.uk.org.

The Ballymena community will hold a prayer service for missing Co Antrim woman Chloe Mitchell on Sunday evening.

Searches for 21-year-old Ms Mitchell continue as two men remained in police custody.

Teams from the volunteer-based Community Rescue Service organisation were focused on an area of steeply sloped undergrowth between commercial premises and the River Braid on Sunday afternoon.

Ms Mitchell was last seen on CCTV in the early hours of Saturday June 3 in Ballymena town centre.

A 26-year-old man arrested in Lurgan, Co Armagh, on Thursday in connection with the police investigation continued to be questioned on Sunday after officers on Saturday secured a 36-hour extension to his detention period.

A second man, 34, was detained in the Ballymena area on Saturday. He also remained in custody on Sunday.

A flat in the James Street area of Ballymena has been cordoned off and examined by officers.

There will be a time of community prayer for Chloe and the Mitchell family on Sunday at 8:30pm in Harryville Presbyterian Church Hall on Casement Street where everyone has been invited.

Alliance Part representatives Sian Mulholland MLA and John Hyland will be attending the service.

Mr Hyland said: “The community has been devastated since the news of Chloe Mitchell’s disappearance. Harryville is incredibly close knit, with the community wanting to do everything it can to support in the search for her.

“My thoughts are with Chloe’s family and friends and would urge anyone with information to contact PSNI.”

Meanwhile, UUP Councillor Colin Crawford said he has been “blown away” by the dedication and professionalism of the team who have been searching for Chloe.

“The team have continued throughout the weekend without complaint, remaining focused in their desire to help locate Chloe,” he added.

“I would also like to thank the local community who throughout have been arriving with food and refreshments for the search volunteers. As a local councillor it’s been extremely humbling to watch the community pull together and play their part in supporting Chloe’s family.

“I would continue to appeal to anyone with any information to call police on 101 and quote reference number 2262.

“My thoughts and prayers continue to be with George, Georgina and Chloe’s brothers & sisters at this distressing time.”

Speaking at the weekend, Darren Harper, a district commander with the Community Rescue Service, said the search operation was "challenging".

He said volunteers are "not sticking to routes and paths" or having a "Sunday stroll".

"They are going through dense shrubbery, overgrown woodland along the riverbanks, so it is hard on them and it's vital that we look after their welfare as well as maintaining high search standards," he told the PA news agency.

Search and Rescue teams in Ballymena (Pic: Liam McBurney/PA)

On Saturday, officers made a renewed appeal for information about Ms Mitchell's disappearance.

PSNI Mid and East Antrim District Commander, Superintendent Gillian Kearney, said: "It is completely out of character for her to not be in contact with her family, who are being supported by specialist officers during this worrying time.

"I am appealing to anyone who was travelling through the James Street area in Ballymena from 10pm on Friday June 2 and 5.40pm on Thursday June 8 to think if they saw Chloe or anything unusual.

"I would also appeal for anyone with dashcam footage during this period to bring it to police."

Ms Mitchell was last seen wearing a green and black The North Face-style jacket, a white T-shirt, leggings and Nike trainers.

Superintendent Kearney added: "I am appealing directly to Chloe to make contact with the police, family or friends so that we know you are safe and well.

"I would like to thank the public and search and rescue teams for all their help in trying to find Chloe."