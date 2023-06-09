Chloe Mitchell: PSNI search Ballymena property as efforts to find missing 21-year-old continue

A 26-year-old man has been arrested in Lurgan

Chloe Mitchell (21) has been missing since Friday, June 2, 2023.

Searches are continuing in Co Antrim on Friday morning for Chloe Mitchell, a 21-year-old woman that was last seen in Ballymena a week ago.

A 26-year-old man was arrested in Lurgan yesterday afternoon in relation to the case and is currently helping police with enquiries.

The PSNI and forensics teams further searched a property in the James Street area of the town on Thursday evening.

Community Rescue Service volunteers were tasked by police to the Ballymena area from early on Thursday morning to search for Chloe.

The group said that targeted searches have been carried out across a wide area including woodlands, buildings, and in and around a large stretch of the River Braid.

Searches continued throughout the day until well after dark and are continuing today.

PSNI Chief Inspector Arnie O’Neill said: “We are now aware that Chloe was last seen in the late hours of Friday June 2nd into the early hours of Saturday 3rd in Ballymena town centre.

"She was seen on CCTV walking in the direction of James Street.

“Chloe was wearing a green and black North Face style jacket, a white t-shirt, leggings and Nike trainers."

The Harryville Residents Association also carried out a search from a car park in the area on Wednesday evening.

Ballykeel and District Community Association also helped search for the young woman and said on social media they were “praying (she) is found safe and well soon”.

Her family have made a series of appeals on social media, asking anyone who may have information on Chloe’s location or who may have seen her over the weekend to get in touch with them.