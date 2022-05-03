Choice Housing announce £16m investment in east Belfast, with 90 new homes

From left: Michael McDonnell (Choice Group Chief Executive), Mark Gilmore (EHA Construction Director), Mairead Burns (Choice Development Officer) and Paul Murtagh (Choice Head of Development). Pic: Choice Housing.

Choice Housing has announced plans to deliver 90 new homes in east Belfast as part of a £16m investment in the area.

The units on the former Park Avenue Hotel site will comprise of 63 for social housing use and 27 units for private rent. The project is expected to be completed by spring 2024.

The 90 new homes will include a range of two and three-bedroom houses and two-bedroom apartments.

Choice subsidiary, Maple and May, will manage 27 of the two-bedroom apartments as private rental units.

Choice Housing said the residential development will include communal gardens, car parking, soft landscaping and a tenant and staff hub.

Choice Group Chief Executive, Michael McDonnell, said there has been significant investment in the Belfast City Council area with 15 developments completed in the last three years - an investment of over £66m.

“This latest investment of £16m further demonstrates our commitment to addressing the growing need for quality affordable housing in the Belfast area,” he added.

Project developer Lacuna Developments, alongside contractor EHA Group and RPP Architects, worked with Choice to develop the project with the aim to address the demand for affordable homes in east Belfast whilst designing a build project that ultimately enhanced the surrounding area.

Mr McDonnell said the demand for affordable housing across Northern Ireland is growing, “whether this is social or affordable rental/purchase options”.

“We at Choice will continue to demonstrate the wide-ranging benefits of mixed tenure developments which can foster greater social and economic benefits facilitating and supporting thriving sustainable communities,” he said.

The immediate area is predominantly residential in character but does include a range of commercial and leisure developments in close proximity.

Community consultation on the project was completed in December 2021.

The site is also located on a main arterial route into Belfast city centre and is adjacent to the Belmont/Strandtown local centre which provides a wide range of amenities.

Mark Gilmore, Construction Director from EHA Group added: “We are committed to working with the social housing sector to build quality, affordable homes in the areas most at need.

“Mixed tenure developments are the future and working alongside Choice and partners we developed a project that offered the best in sustainable housing while paying close attention to its surrounding area.”