Chris Heaton-Harris: How has the new SoS voted on Northern Ireland issues?

Chris Heaton-Harris is now the 24th Secretary of State for Northern Ireland - but what is his track record on voting on NI issues in the Commons?

From Brexit and the Northern Ireland Protocol, to legacy and abortion, here's where Mr Heaton-Harris stands.

Brexit

A former MEP, Brexit Minister, Minister of State for Europe and chair of the Eurosceptic European Research Group, Mr Heaton-Harris' stance on the UK's exit from the EU has been consistent and strident. Back in 2019 he resigned as Brexit Minister in protest at Theresa May's approach to the EU exit, believing she was wrong to plan to further delay the process by extending Article 50 of the EU's Lisbon Treaty.

More recently, he backed the Government in Brexit votes when Boris Johnson was at the helm and did not support amendments that would see any such legislation watered down. He voted in favour of Liz Truss' Northern Ireland Protocol Bill.

Legacy

The Government's Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill, which is currently making its way through the House of Lords, seeks to draw a line under the conflict. Its central element involves offering immunity for prosecution for those who cooperate with investigations carried out by a new truth recovery body.

It will also put a stop to all future inquests and civil cases relating to the Troubles, however those which are already active before the bill is formally introduced will be allowed to continue. It has been opposed by all of Northern Ireland's political parties, human rights groups and others.

Chris Heaton-Harris supported the bill through its successful passage through the House of Commons. Along the way he voted down a Labour amendment aimed at preventing anyone who is granted immunity under the new legislation from "profiting from the conduct which they received immunity for". The DUP also tabled a motion designed to make receiving immunity under the bill an aggravating factor in potential sentencing for the offence of glorifying terrorism, which the new also SoS opposed. The motion was defeated.

Abortion

Abortion has long been a controversial issue in Northern Ireland and such services have not yet been fully introduced here, despite legislation changing the abortion laws in NI being approved by Westminster.

Unlike Brexit and legacy, Mr Heaton-Harris' track record regarding votes on abortion has been a bit more patchy.

Back in 2018 he abstained from a vote to introduce abortion up to 24 weeks in Northern Ireland, but later back an amendment to change the law legalising abortion here and a motion in 2021 to approve regulations to give the Northern Ireland Secretary new powers to commission abortion services here.