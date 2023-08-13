Chris Heaton-Harris needs to ‘get a grip’ on PSNI data breach says former Labour NI Secretary

The former Labour Secretary of State for NI also said protecting officers should be a priority.

Chris Heaton-Harris needs to “get a grip” on the situation surrounding the PSNI data breach, a former Labour NI Secretary of State has said.

Information on more than 10,000 PSNI officers and civilian staff was mistakenly released to the public in response to a Freedom of Information (FOI) request last week.

The data contained the names, ranks, locations and other personal data of every serving police officer and civilian employee within the force.

In recent days, law firm Edwards and Co has confirmed it has been “working closely with the Police Federation for Northern Ireland (PFNI) since the recent data protection breach.”

Former Labour Secretary of State for NI Shaun Woodward said the PSNI and other responsible parties – including current NI Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris – need to “get a grip on actually what’s happened and protecting people, and after we’ve protected them let’s worry about suing people for mistakes.”

“It’s no good getting money if somebody subsequently loses their life because their identity has been compromised,” Mr Woodward told GB News.

He added that he didn’t think it would be helped if Chief Constable Simon Byrne resigns from his post over the leak.

Mr Woodward said: “Right now, we need somebody to find out what’s going on.

“I’m not sure it would actually help if, because of a mistake, the Chief Constable leaves his job - leaving nobody at the top of the tree to try and sort out what is actually happening, and to protect the officers concerned,” he continued.

Mr Byrne cut short his family holiday to deal with the crisis caused by Tuesday’s accidental release of confidential data on the internet.

He has since confirmed he has no plans to resign.

During a visit to Belfast on Wednesday, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said there is an opportunity to restore the region’s institutions in the coming months, pledging the Irish Government “will do everything we can to assist that”.

Mr Varadkar added that if the Executive was not up and running by autumn, it may be time to “start having conversations about alternatives, about plan B.”

When asked by host Camilla Tominey what he thought plan B might look like, Mr Woodward said the British PM would need to be more “engaged” with the process.

He said: “What I really feel here is what’s missing is what we saw under Tony Blair and Gordon Brown and less so increasingly with Conservative Prime Ministers

“We need the engagement of the British Prime Minister, it doesn’t matter whether they’re Tory or Labour. The British PM needs to be in there making these people work together.”

He also heaped praised up on the PSNI, saying that while in his post as NI Secretary he “found these men and women to be extraordinary public service people, and we owe a huge debt to them for protecting the people of Northern Ireland.”