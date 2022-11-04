Chris Heaton-Harris retains full legal authority over NIO, insists Downing Street

Downing Street has insisted that Chris Heaton-Harris is still in charge of the NIO amid claims the prime minister intervened to override his Christmas election plans which have since been shelved.

It comes after the secretary of state confirmed yesterday there will be no December poll, despite his promise to call one if the parties missed the legal deadline of one minute past midnight on October 28.

He said the “next steps” will be laid out in a statement to Parliament next week.

Following this, former NI secretary Shaun Woodward took to the airwaves to voice his belief that Rishi Sunak had personally “stepped in” and ordered election plans to be abandoned.

The ex-Labour MP, who served here between 2007 to 2010, told the BBC Nolan Show he believed the prime minister has taken direct control of matters within the Northern Ireland Office.

“That is really high-risk stuff, whatever happens now,” Mr Woodward said.

“Nobody knows what is behind this statement.

“I think what this then ends up saying is there is no point looking to this secretary of state to know what is happening.”

However, last night, a spokesperson for Number 10 questioned the basis of such claims as they insisted Mr Heaton-Harris still holds the reigns.

“The secretary of state has been very clear in laying out his rationale for why there will not be an election,” they said.

Number 10 insisted the October 28 deadline was not set by Mr Heaton-Harris but rather dictated by legislation.

But when asked for confirmation of plans to abide by the legislation, they said it was a matter for the NIO and clarified that Mr Heaton-Harris retains “full legal authority” over the department.

Northern Ireland’s chief electoral officer Virginia McVea said their contingency plans for an election on December 15 had been stood down and she had been given no direction to plan for a post-Christmas election in January.

The fiasco has led to concerns that Mr Heaton-Harris has become a laughing stock after failing to follow through on his promise.

TUV leader Jim Allister accused him of damaging his credibility.

He said: “Obviously he backed himself into a corner and having to extricate himself from that corner brings reputational damage. He made the right decision in the end by retreating from what was the wrong direction.

“But there’s no doubt he has hurt his own credibility.”

Mr Allister accused Mr Heaton-Harris of “misjudging a lot of things” since being appointed by former prime minister Liz Truss in September.

“That includes understanding what his number one priority should be which is to claw back the ill-gotten sovereignty from the European Union and restore it to the part of the UK for which he is responsible,” he added.

“I want to see him recover his credibility and that means restoring Northern Ireland’s place within the United Kingdom.”

Mr Allister said he “wouldn’t be surprised” if the prime minister was behind the U-turn.

“There was a shambolic situation at Westminster which was matched by the shambolic situation in Stormont,” he said.

“Seemingly there was an election to address the shambles, and that has turned out to be shambolic, too. It was an incongruous decision from the outset.”

The NI Secretary said he changed his stance following “valuable conversations” with business leaders and politicians.

“I have listened to their sincere concerns about the impact and cost of an election at this time,” he said.

However Mr Allister said it will be almost impossible to have an election within the next three months with a later poll in May also proving problematic.

“I suspect he will try to tag on a change in the budget bill to give himself more flexibility,” he said. “But council elections, the King’s coronation and the possibility of a public holiday on May 5 will pose serious obstacles.”

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney welcomed a move away from an imminent election, insisting on social media that it “creates space for progress on other matters”.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has called for a “razor-sharp focus” on finding a negotiated solution or legislation to address unionist concerns around the protocol.

Sinn Fein vice-president Michelle O’Neill slammed the secretary of state and British government for “dithering and indecision” and said they are “paralysing” politics here.

The SDLP welcomed the decision that there will be no election, with Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie praising Mr Heaton-Harris’ “political courage” which is required “when you get something wrong”.

Alliance leader Naomi Long also welcomed the decision as she called for “real reform of the institutions” here.

In response, the NIO referred us to the NI secretary’s earlier statement.