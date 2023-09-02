Chris Heaton-Harris sounds fresh revenue-raising warning, saying ‘sticking plaster’ funding package solves nothing

Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris has said a “sticking-plaster funding settlement” cannot solve Northern Ireland’s financial crisis.

In a speech at a conference in Oxford on Saturday morning, he again warned that revenue-raising measures would need to be implemented to address a near £1bn budget deficit.

He also said political dysfunction is limiting opportunities for people in the region.

Northern Ireland has been without a functioning government since the DUP collapsed the Executive in protest over post-Brexit trading arrangements in February 2022, with civil servants now running departments in the absence of elected minsters.

In July, Jayne Brady, the head of the civil service, wrote to Mr Heaton-Harris warning that civil servants have made £1bn of "challenging" budget decisions to date.

The NI Secretary addressed delegates at the 2023 British-Irish Association Conference at Pembroke College in Oxford, where he voiced “extreme disappointment" at the prospect of the region entering the autumn with little sign of a return to Stormont.

He told delegates: “Resolving the political impasse is my top priority. My message to the party leaders throughout my time in post has been simple and consistent: you need to get back to Stormont.

“I am fully aware of the calls for me to step in and take the decisions that the absent Executive is neglecting.

“But I make no apology for holding firm in my position of believing in devolution, believing in power-sharing, and believing in that historic Agreement that was signed 25 years ago.”

Mr Heaton-Harris also stressed that the region’s financial crisis cannot be solved with a bailout.

“The problems facing Northern Ireland cannot be fixed with a sticking-plaster funding settlement, which would not do anything to address the structural problems that have been building for years,” he said.

“If the Executive restoration is not timely, I will continue to support the Northern Ireland Civil Service in directing a series of public consultations on revenue-raising.”

The conference brings together representatives from the UK and Ireland across government, business, academia and arts to discuss matters of shared interest.

On Friday night, Irish deputy PM Micheál Martin said the UK and Irish governments must work in "lock step" to ensure stability in Northern Ireland in the ongoing absence of devolution.

The DUP has been blocking power-sharing for more than a year in protest at the internal UK trade barriers created by the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The party says the Windsor Framework, the deal struck by the EU and UK to reform the protocol, does not go far enough to address its concerns. It has made clear that it will not countenance a return to devolution until the UK government provides further assurances, by way of legislation, over Northern Ireland's place within the UK internal market.

Other parties have urged the DUP to return to Stormont as the region is beset by significant challenges, including around finances and public services.

However, unionists appear to back the DUP strategy. Last month a LucidTalk poll for the Belfast Telegraph found 64% of unionists believe that Sir Jeffrey Donaldson’s party must maintain its boycott of the institutions until the protocol is removed completely, even if that means Stormont’s permanent closure.

The view that Sir Jeffrey shouldn’t lead his party back into the Executive until the protocol is totally gone is held by 76% of DUP, 95% of TUV, but just 22% of UUP voters.

Mr Heaton-Harris added: “It is a source of extreme disappointment and frustration to me that we enter the autumn in a state of ongoing political stasis.

“We need the Executive back in place so that ministers can take the tough decisions needed to balance the budget and raise the necessary revenue. And this must be supported by a strong Programme for Government, to progress much-needed and long-promised public service transformation which will deliver better outcomes for Northern Ireland.

“That is why I have urged the party leaders to work with the Northern Ireland Civil Service to agree a sustainable and credible Programme for Government that will allow an incoming Executive to take action from day one.”