Christian perspective of legacy issues is examined

An online conference has heard a Christian perspective on how Northern Ireland should deal with the legacy of the Troubles.

Participants discussed themes contained in the Presbyterian Church in Ireland's book Considering Grace - Presbyterians and the Troubles.

Presbyterian Moderator Rt Rev Dr David Bruce spoke of his delight that the conference was able to take place.

He said: "While there remains little consensus around how the state and its institutions should deal with the legacy of our collective past politically, legacy is more than politics.

"While it is a sorely contested space, we should not forget, that it is primarily about people and their healing, and ultimately forgiveness on a road to reconciliation, something that we all have a part to play in - especially those of us who profess a Christian faith."

Originally planned as an 'in-person' event in March, it was postponed due to the onset of the coronavirus crisis.

But yesterday over 120 people took part online, listening to keynote speakers, the Belfast-born Chief of Staff to the Archbishop of Canterbury, Canon David Porter and Very Rev Professor Stafford Carson, Principal of PCI's Union Theological College.

Those watching also took part in a Q&A session with Dr Gladys Ganiel and Dr Jamie Yohanis, the book's authors, along with Dr Nicola Brady, General Secretary of the Irish Council of Churches, who contributed to the book and the keynote speakers.

Taking part from London, Canon Porter discussed the impact of the book for wider society.

Rev Dr Tony Davidson, minister of First Armagh Presbyterian Church, and convener of PCI's Peace and Reconciliation Panel, led the project.

He said: "With so much unfinished business around the legacy of our past, it is our hope that the book, together with this online event, will contribute over the longer term, to an important wider discussion inside our Church and in society on dealing with the past, reconciliation and forgiveness."