Christine Frampton apologises for ‘insensitive’ tweet about politicians and suicide

Christine Frampton has since deleted her "hurtful" tweet and apologised, claiming that she used "shocking language" over her anger regarding austerity. Photo credit: Martin Rickett/PA Wire

Christine Frampton has apologised for posting an “insensitive” tweet about suicide, in which she claimed politicians would never be affected by it because their lives are “too comfortable”.

The wife of former world champion boxer, Carl Frampton, made reference to increased fuel prices and poverty as to reasons why she believes working class people struggle with mental health issues, while deeming those in power are “too comfortable” to have the same problems.

Mrs Frampton, who has gained widespread popularity on social media for her views and humour, came under a flurry of online criticism following the post on Tuesday night.

One Twitter used replied that the tweet was “triggering and insensitive” and noted that she herself had lost loved ones to suicide.

The west Belfast woman since deleted the original tweet and apologised for her rhetoric.

"I genuinely apologise for that,” she said. “I've lost someone this way too [and] it makes me furious people can reach that level of despair but that doesn't give me a right to speak about it in a hurtful way. I've taken it down.”

Sinn Fein MLA Caral Ni Chuilin initially shared Mrs Frampton’s tweet, stating it to be “terrible”.

Mrs Frampton replied: “Caral my language may be shocking but look at Westminster and tell me people aren't angry at the c**p we have all suffered. I'm having a dig at austerity not you or anyone else. A walk through our city centre is traumatising.”

Ms Ni Chuilin agreed that “inequality and poverty kills” and said she “shares the same passion”, but noted that she does not want to see anyone die by suicide.

Alarming new statistics have shown that the rate of lives lost to suicides in Northern Ireland increased by more than 30% over a four-year period.

Official statistics reveal that in 2020 — the last year for which full figures are finalised — there were a total of 198 people who took their own lives, up from 149 four years earlier in 2016.

Initial provisional figures for last year show a total of 71 deaths by suicide between January and March.

North Belfast, the area Ms Ni Chuilin represents, was revealed late last year to be among the highest mental health and suicide rates — and the worst provision of mental health services in Northern Ireland.

It also has among the worst rates of social deprivation.

Research commissioned by the NI Assembly in 2021 also found that the suicide rate is around three times higher (70%) in deprived areas than non-deprived.

If you are affected by any of the issues raised in this article, contact the Samaritans on 116 123, or Lifeline on 0808 808 8000.