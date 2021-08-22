Christine Lampard ‘wept’ after 1998 Omagh bombing and feared IRA would kill her dad

Television presenter Christine Lampard has revealed her childhood was “shaped” by the Troubles as she recounted the impact of being caught up in IRA bomb attacks during the 90s.

In an interview with the Sunday Telegraph, the 42-year-old mother-of-two said she had vivid memories of the 1998 Omagh bombing and said she had “panic attacks” over fears the IRA would target her musician father.

The Newtownards born woman also said she sees herself as a “feminist” and said she has “no angst” over being an older mother to children Patricia (2) and Freddie (five months).

The broadcaster is well-known for her stints presenting shows across both BBC and ITV, with Lampard having hosted The One Show on the BBC alongside Adrian Chiles, before switching allegiance to front ITV’s ill-fated breakfast show Daybreak in 2010.

Married to Chelsea hero Frank Lampard, she has also starred in Strictly Come Dancing, co-hosted Dancing on Ice and is currently covering for Lorraine Kelly on ITV's Lorraine.

Speaking to the paper, she said her earliest memories of the Troubles in Northern Ireland impacted on her childhood, having also been caught up in the 1,500lb IRA car bomb that rocked Newtownards back in 1993.

“My life was shaped by it [the Troubles],' she said.

“There were soldiers on the streets. One of my earliest memories is being scooped out of the bath by my mum because soldiers were banging on the door saying there was going to be a bomb.

“When I was about 14, I was playing outside with friends when a car bomb went off [July 1993 in Roma's Bar] and I remember being just covered in dust and bits of rubble.

“It ripped the heart out of the entire community, which was devastating.”

She also revealed fears her musician father Ricky would be killed in an attack, with the drummer frequently performing in pubs during the Troubles years.

“His work was mainly playing in pubs and, back then, the pubs were a big target for the IRA,' she recalls. As a child, she would not sleep until her beloved father came home safely,” she said.

“I would have panic attacks and pray for the phone not to go with someone saying there had been an incident. My mum would always be incredibly calm and tell me that life is life and our job was to make the best of it we can.”

Lampard also recalled her memories of the 1998 Omagh bombing carried out by the IRA, as she recounted news of the 29 deaths filtering through on the day leaving her in tears.

“I was on one of my very first jobs at the BBC. I was filming in Ardglass on 15 August 1998. We were in a fishing harbour and then we heard that a bomb had gone off in Omagh,” she added.

“For me and my peers in Ireland: ‘Where were you when Omagh happened?’ is the equivalent of, 'Where were you when JFK got shot?’ It lives with you.

“There was a pregnant woman out with her twins who was killed. When I heard that, I wept.”

Marrying Frank in 2009, Christine was named the highest-paid woman on television in 2014 and recently celebrated the birth of second child Freddie back in March.

The 42-year-old said she’s more focused on being a mum now than pursuing a high profile career.

“I don't see why wanting to be with my family and stepping back from working discounts me from being a feminist,” she said.

“I see myself totally as a feminist because all of this was my choice. If I wanted to work, work, work and push back into television, Frank would back me all the way.

“I love my life now. It's not completely perfect - no one's is - but it makes me happy. Despite how awful lockdown was, I counted myself lucky.

“We were all home, all together, and I got pregnant totally unexpectedly. It was so not on the cards, but such a lovely, wonderful thing to be pregnant again.”