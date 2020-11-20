Christmas baby inspired author Hanna Devon's festive fable

Bangor writer's book for children looks at loneliness in the pandemic

A Northern Ireland writer has spoken of the inspiration behind her first children's Christmas book, which tackles the issue of social isolation during the pandemic.

Hanna Devon from Bangor is expecting her first child by Christmas, a boy to be called Millar, and has named her new book in his honour.

'Millar's Magic Crystals' tells the story of a young boy facing loneliness during the long winter months, who uses his imagination to bring a happy Christmas to life. She first wrote the heart-warming Christmas fable several years ago as a present for the daughter of her now husband.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, she said: "When we moved in together in July 2019, I realised that all these years later my husband's daughter had still kept the hand written story with the 'Magical Crystals' I had given to her in a box beside her bed.

"I was really touched by that. If it wasn't for the value his daughter placed on it or for my husband's persistence in publishing the story, it would probably still be sitting in a box beside her bed."

Keeping it a family affair, Hanna also enlisted the help of her artist mother Paddie Devon for illustrations.

Although the story was started years ago, she said the themes of isolation and loneliness had a new relevance during 2020.

"It's about a boy Millar, who lived years before Christmas or Santa ever existed who detested the winter months because it snowed, and back then snow was a witches spell that turned people to ice. This meant that Millar and all his friends were forced to stay inside," she said.

"The story brings you through Millar's emotional journey of being isolated from his friends and at the same time trying to cope with family dynamics like his 'annoying little sister', who likes to scribble on top of his drawings."

Approaching breaking point, Millar remembers some sage advice from his beloved grandmother.

"She says that it's not enough to just wish for something, you really do have to imagine it and believe in it. You have to write and draw about it, and only then will your wishes come true."

Christmas as we know it soon comes to life for Millar, as he becomes inspired to draw creations like Christmas trees and Santa Claus. "It's just about how Millar becoming so excited and changing his focus to positive things, how he actually created Christmas in his head."

At the end of the story, Millar is left with a letter from Santa and a pouch of 'Magical Crystals' which protect and bring his dreams to life.

For young readers, copies of Hanna's book come with their own pouch of crystals to help encourage positive thoughts.

"Hopefully the crystals will remind them that anything is possible and encourage them to use their imagination in such challenging times during the Covid restrictions," Hanna said.

For further information, visit @millarsmagiccrystals on Facebook or search #millarsmagiccrystals on Instagram