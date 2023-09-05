‘Christmas back on’ as Belfast City Council abandons plan to cut back on festive lights

Another view of Christmas lights in Belfast City Centre (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Plans to cut Belfast’s Christmas lighting installations have been scrapped by the council, with extra money having been found for the traditional festive fixtures.

Last month, politicians in Belfast’s City Council were told the council’s “static budget” was likely to mean that the current city centre festive lighting scheme would need to be scaled back for 2023.

Councillors had been informed that not only was there no budget to allow lighting arterial routes this year, but the city centre lighting would see a 50% cut due to the rising cost of insurance, energy and labour.

However, during a council meeting on Monday evening it was confirmed that additional funds for the lighting had been found from "underspends or otherwise from reserves".

Speaking during the meeting, Alliance Party councillor Michael Long said: "I think it is good we have found a resolution to this. Christmas is back on and I know the new Lord Mayor will also hopefully be involved in the revamped Christmas switch-on as well.

"This I think means we have got something really positive to look forward to.”

He added in a statement: “Christmas is a special time of year and Christmas is particularly outstanding in Belfast, with people coming from miles around to see the lights and experience the atmosphere, spending money and boosting the economy in the process.

"If the lighting scheme had taken a hit, it would have undoubtedly impacted that and traders would have taken a cut.

“My thanks go to the council officers, who looked at this situation and were able to adapt by using cash reserves to make up the relatively small shortfall. There is certainly a feeling from many that Christmas is now saved for the city, particularly traders, who faced with rate increases, will need the economic boost Christmas footfall provides.”

A Belfast City Council spokesperson said in a statement: "Councillors have agreed that Belfast will mark the 2023 festive season with a combination of a traditional lights switch-on event and a city centre-wide programme of entertainment and animation at weekends in the run-up to Christmas.

"This will also include seasonal lighting displays, as in previous years."

Details around the Christmas switch-on event in Belfast are usually released in the late autumn.