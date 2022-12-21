Christmas campaign spearheaded by Co Tyrone businesswoman raises almost £180k for vulnerable families in Northern Ireland

DIGG DEEP FOR KIDS RAISES £180K FOR HEAT, FOOD AND GIFTS FOR THOSE IN NEED…Caroline O’Neill, organiser of DIGG Deep for Kids, is pictured with her husband Gerard and their children Darragh (6), Tess (3) and Pearse (8). The fundraising campaign to help provide heat, electric, food and gifts for families in need across Northern Ireland has raised almost £180,000 in just over two weeks for St Vincent De Paul, Save The Children and Cash for Kids. Fiona Brown Fiona Brown Communications (t) +44 (0) 7887 864641 (e) fiona@fionabrowncommunications.com (w) fionabrowncommunications.com

Pictured is the organiser of DIGG Deep for Kids, Caroline O’Neill, with her daughter Tess (3). The fundraising campaign to help provide heat, electric, food and gifts for families in need across Northern Ireland has raised almost £180,000 in just over two weeks for St Vincent De Paul, Save The Children and Cash for Kids.

People across Northern Ireland and beyond have helped a fundraising campaign raise nearly £180,000 for local vulnerable families this Christmas.

DIGG Deep for Kids, which is spearheaded by Co Tyrone businesswoman Caroline O’Neill, has gathered the funds in just over two weeks.

The money will be used to help provide heat, electric, food and gifts for those in need across NI this festive season, with all proceeds being dispatched to three charities – St Vincent De Paul, Save The Children and Cash for Kids.

The campaign, which is now in its fourth year, has raised over £500,000 to date and has helped thousands of families across Northern Ireland.

Despite the current cost-of-living crisis, this year’s initiative has raised even more money than last year’s, which still tallied a whopping £160,000.

Over the last two years, DIGG Deep For Kids said it has provided heat to over 800 homes.

Caroline O’Neill said: “Once again, we are blown away by the amazing support from the people of Northern Ireland.

"At a time when families across Northern Ireland are making the heart-breaking decision over buying food or heating their home, we have been able to provide over £100,000 to St Vincent De Paul and Save The Children with that will all be used to provide heat, electric and food for those who need the help and support, not just at Christmas, but throughout 2023.”

“DIGG Deep For Kids represents the power of the people as everyone joins together to make this amazing fundraising initiative possible,” added the mum-of-three.

"I would like to thank the people of Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland and even around the world, for their kind donations, both in terms of donations and providing gifts, and the many businesses who have provided vital support, especially considering the current challenging times.

“We also have a fabulous team of social media influencers who have used their networks to help maximise the donations and turn the donations into almost £300,000 worth of gifts and essentials for our charities and their help is very much appreciated.

"That’s the magic of DIGG Deep for Kids and together, we can and we will, help make a massive difference this Christmas, and into next year, for thousands of families.”