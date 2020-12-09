Christmas campaign to tackle domestic abuse reveals report made every 16 minutes in Northern Ireland

The PSNI received more than 3,000 reports of domestic abuse over the Christmas period (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Police have revealed they deal with a report of domestic abuse every 16 minutes in Northern Ireland.

The organisation revealed the figures as it launched its annual domestic abuse Christmas campaign 'Speak Out'.

“We want to remind people they should not suffer in silence; they can come forward to report any incident of domestic abuse to police, where they will be treated with respect and dignity," said Detective Superintendent Eamonn Corrigan.

“Domestic abuse doesn’t only occur at Christmas; it happens all year round and during these unprecedented times when people have to live their lives as never before, it is important that anyone suffering from domestic abuse knows the police are still there working 24/7 to keep people safe.

Scheduled to run until mid-January, the aim of the campaign is to encourage the reporting of incidents and make victims aware they can take steps to stop it.

Police said New Year's Day 2020 saw the highest number of reports for that date in five years with 189 calls for help compared to 158 the previous year. That was over double the 87 daily average number of reports.

On Christmas Day 2019, there were 96 incidents reported compared to 116 from the previous year. On Boxing Day, there were 118 incidents reported compared to 126 in 2018.

Between October 1, 2019 and September 30, 2020 there were 32,015 domestic abuse incidents recorded. That was an increase of 128 (0.4%) on the previous 12 months.

Detective Superintendent Corrigan said the Christmas period saw incidents of domestic abuse increase.

“These stark figures tell us more victims are finding the courage to pick up the phone and make a report, which is encouraging, but we must always remember behind each statistic is a victim," he added.

“What is also alarming is, between October 2019 and September 2020, there was a domestic abuse incident recorded every 16 minutes.

“Unfortunately, many incidents of domestic abuse still go un-reported, but we hope this campaign will go some way towards changing that and will encourage anyone impacted by domestic abuse to report it to us.

"Domestic abuse is a terrifying and impactful crime that often leaves victims feeling isolated and alone. It is vital that they know there is help.

"We work closely with statutory and voluntary agencies to ensure anyone who suffers domestic abuse gets the help they need, to highlight the issue of Domestic Abuse and to explore ways in which we can protect our community.

“Our role is about prevention, protection and prosecution; to prevent further violence, to protect the victim, children and other vulnerable people and to facilitate the prosecution of offenders. We want anyone impacted by domestic abuse to know there is help out there.”

“I want to encourage anyone suffering from domestic abuse to call their local police on the non-emergency 101 or, in an emergency, always call 999.

“A 24-hour Domestic and Sexual Abuse Helpline is available to anyone who has concerns about domestic or sexual violence, now or in the past on 0808 802 1414.”

Meanwhile Sinn Fein has submitted a motion in the Assembly calling for legislation to create a statutory entitlement of up to 10 days paid special leave for victims of domestic abuse.

MLA Caoimhe Archibald said: "“There is an increasing awareness across society that domestic abuse is a workplace issue which can have a serious impact on victim’s employment and their physical and mental health and it is right that there is adequate support in place for victims.

She said the payment would enable victims to take the necessary time off work they need to find support, accommodation, or attend court.

“It would also help address the issue of reduced productivity and unpredictable absenteeism for employers,” she added.