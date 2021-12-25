Christmas Day yellow weather warning for Northern Ireland

The Met Office said heavy rain across parts of Co Down and Armagh on Saturday and overnight may lead to some localised flooding and travel disruption.

It said: “Persistent and sometimes heavy rain will develop within the warning area on Christmas Day afternoon, lasting for the rest of the day.

“Rain will become intermittent overnight but a few heavy showers may continue to affect the area until Boxing Day morning.

“Accumulations of 25 to 40 mm are likely, and as much as 60 mm in a few places.

“Given recent rain this may lead to some localised flooding.”

In Co Down, the Villa Wood road near Dromore was closed on Saturday morning due to a fallen down tree, between Blackskull Road- Oroory Road. Diversions were in place.