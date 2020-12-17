Christmas Eve memorial service for two IRA bombers ‘distasteful’

Edward Grant (pictured) and Brendan Quinn blew themselves up and killed a teenager outside a bar on Christmas Eve, 1973

Dissident republican party Saoradh has been slammed for planning a Christmas Eve commemoration for two IRA bombers who blew themselves up and killed a teenager in Newry.

Aubrey Harshaw (18) died in 1973 along with two IRA members in the premature explosion, which killed all three men outside a bar on Monaghan Street.

Mr Harshaw was delivering a message to the bar when the bomb, carried by Edward Grant and Brendan Quinn, detonated, killing him instantly.

Saoradh have been linked to the New IRA.

The annual memorial service at Derrybeg Martyrs Monument draws condemnation every year.

Newry and Armagh DUP MLA William Irwin said he "cannot overstate" his objection to the event, especially as it eulogises two IRA terrorists who were planning on killing innocent people on Christmas Eve.

"This event is all the more sickening as the bomb resulted in the murder of an innocent civilian who was caught in the blast," he continued.

"The eulogising of those terrorists is only rubbing salt into the wounds of the innocent victims of IRA terrorism and indeed those injured by this callous act of terrorism and hatred.

"Saoradh has been widely rejected across the province and they should immediately cease their distasteful practices which only sow division."

Local Ulster Unionist Party councillor David Taylor also condemned the memorial, and said his thoughts will be with the family of the innocent victim.

"The event is obviously extremely distasteful though I would not expect anything else from this organisation," stated the Newry, Mourne and Down councillor.

"My thoughts will be with the family of Aubrey Harshaw who very sadly lost his life as a consequence of the actions of the two terrorists Saoradh seek to commemorate.

"I also have no doubt the wider community will pay little or no attention to the event as any attempt to commemorate the actions of terrorists is completely wrong.

"Anyone who has been involved in terrorist activity is guilty of committing evil crimes and their actions should not be celebrated in any way."

In a statement to the press announcing the memorial, Saoradh said it will "remember two IRA volunteers in the Derrybeg estate".

Newry representative Stephen Murney said: "Edward Grant from Derrybeg and Brendan Quinn from Cloughreagh were both tragically killed in a premature explosion on Christmas Eve 1973. The volunteers were on IRA active service when, during an operation in Monaghan Street, an improvised explosive device which they were handling detonated prematurely resulting in the deaths of both young volunteers.

"Tragically, the same bomb also claimed the life of a civilian," he said.

"Join with Saoradh An Iuir and remember two gallant and fearless IRA soldiers, Eddie Grant and Brendan Quinn."

The service is due to begin at noon on Christmas Eve at Derrybeg Martyrs Monument.

In October, members of Saoradh clashed with police as they protested in Londonderry.

They claimed Santander closed the bank accounts of several of its members at the request of MI5.

Similar protests outside the bank's branches in Belfast and Newry passed off peacefully.

In a statement on behalf of the group read by a masked man in Belfast, it was alleged "countless" republicans' accounts had been shut.