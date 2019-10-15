Christmas gift with a difference as Belfast schools could perform for audience of four million

Primary schools across Belfast could see their Christmas play televised to the nation in a competition from Virgin Media.

The contest, in its second year, offers schoolchildren and teachers a chance to have their festive production professionally filmed and screened to four million viewers at Christmas.

The winning school will work with TV presenter Stephen Mulhern, who will join the children live on stage and narrate their play in a one-off performance.

Schools can enter the competition via www.virginmedia.com/christmas and submit either an original play or one of the festive tales available from Out of the Ark, UK retailer of plays and music for schools.

Mr Mulhern said he's excited about what Belfast has to offer. "Whether it's a traditional nativity or a new story featuring dancing reindeer and elves, I could be coming to a school in Belfast to narrate your festive play," he said.

"Get your entries in now Belfast - I can't wait to see what you've got in store for us."

David Bouchier, Chief Digital Entertainment Officer at Virgin Media, said there are some brilliant prizes on offer, from working with Stephen Mulhern and scooping £5,000, to "epic experiences thanks to Andrew Lloyd Webber's hit West End show, School of Rock the Musical".

To enter, primary schools need to answer the question: "Why should your Christmas play be made available to 4 million Virgin TV customers this Christmas?" and send it along with either a poster or image promoting their production.