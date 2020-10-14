Christmas is cancelled: Few surprised as Belfast's continental market axed

Top Belfast chef Michael Deane has said he will not be losing any sleep over the cancellation of the city's Christmas Market for the first time in 15 years.

Deane, who owns seven restaurants in the city, said local traders would need all the help they can get to stay open this winter.

However, Retail NI's Chief Executive Glyn Roberts said he was disappointed to lose the footfall the market generates, but understood safety could not be guaranteed during the pandemic.

The event which normally takes place from late November to late December usually attracts many thousands.

Commenting on the closure, a spokesperson for the market said they were hugely disappointed but believed it was the right decision in the current health crisis.

Around 30 continental stalls are set up each year in prime pitches on the City Hall grounds, while a host of others, including some run by Northern Ireland traders, are situated along Donegall Square North.

Last year businesses appealed to the council to spread the cheer with markets in other areas, as the City Hall market diverted shoppers from established shops, bars and restaurants - which pay rates all year round.

As news of the market's cancellation spread on social media on Tuesday many said it was inevitable. However, others vented their frustration at yet another event called off because of the Covid crisis.

Mr Roberts called the news "very disappointing" but said the council was working on plans to boost Christmas trade in the city centre.

"I'm hoping despite the collective air of gloom there is at the moment that council and traders will be able to provide some form of Christmas experience," he said.

"The market has always been a big footfall driver and was the go-to event for many Belfast shoppers at Christmas. But the circumstances we're in just couldn't comply with the restrictions on social distancing."

Mr Deane said he believed that traders deserved a break from the competition the market generated each year.

"To be truthful, I never really thought it was a real asset as a market to Belfast. It was somewhere for people to go but I don't know how it was ever classed as a market. I think the people that trade around City Hall and Belfast in general probably need a bit of a break from the market. Personally, I won't lose any sleep over it."

Mr Deane said the main focus should now be on helping existing traders to stay open.

"God knows what's ahead of us this winter time. For me personally, to put a line through the market is a good idea."

SDLP councillor Gary McKeown added: "It's very disappointing. People look forward to the Christmas Market every year and it's become a mecca for people from outside the city.

"It's a big economic draw but it's very important that health and safety comes first given the very limited space outside City Hall. I completely understand and am in full agreement with that, but unfortunately it's a sign of the times that we're in at the minute. The challenge will be for us as a city to find ways to support the local economy in a way that's safe and sustainable."