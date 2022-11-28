Christmas lights switch-on at Stormont for charity
Garrett Hargan
Schoolchildren sang carols at Stormont as the Christmas tree was lit up in aid of charity.
Speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly, Alex Maskey, switched on the Assembly’s Christmas tree in Parliament Buildings on Monday with the help of schoolchildren James, Niamh, Alicia and Maria.
The lighting of the tree marks the start of the Assembly Giving Tree in support of the Vincent De Paul and Salvation Army Family Appeal.
Since the Assembly election, there has been no Executive, and the caretaker ministers left their roles last month.
That means Stormont is now run by departmental permanent secretaries.