Christmas performances from Northern Ireland to go online in December

They will be released daily until December 23.

A special production of online Christmas performances from Northern Ireland will be watched by digital audiences across Europe and North America, producers have said.

Under a Christmas Sky features local musicians, actors, poetry and story-telling and is filmed at the Ulster Folk Museum.

Carolyn Mathers, director of the Snow Water production company, said: “We are home to some of the finest artists in the world and, after such a difficult year for the cultural industries and with four of our own live festivals cancelled, we are able to celebrate Northern Ireland’s artistic excellence and to end the year with some light.

“It can also be enjoyed every Christmas for years to come and thanks to Tourism Ireland, Under a Christmas Sky will be showcased internationally and watched by digital audiences across Europe and North America.”

Under a Christmas Sky combines poetry from Michael Longley, George Bernard Shaw, Thackeray and Frank Ormsby, with songs by Darlene Love, Joni Mitchell and Bing Crosby, as well as traditional carols.