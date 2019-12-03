Christmas policing crackdown on street level drug dealers in Northern Ireland

The focus will be on street level drug dealing this year, as the PSNI aims to keep people safe in the run-up to Christmas.

The PSNI said dedicated resources will be deployed across all districts in Northern Ireland to deter and detect criminality and provide visible reassurance during some of the busiest weeks of the year.

Chief Superintendent Ryan Henderson said: "Op Season's Greetings brings together police officers from departments across the service to provide visible and accessible policing to local communities, businesses and those who are out and about shopping and enjoying the festive build up.

"This year we will have a particular focus on illegal drug activity, retail crime and looking after older people and the more vulnerable in our communities.

"We will be conducting preventative patrols across the country, liaising with local businesses to provide crime prevention advice and conducting our daily business of tackling crime.

"This time of year can be difficult for many people. In the past we have seen an increase in the number of domestic abuse cases over the Christmas period. As part of Op Season's Greetings we want all victims to know that we are here. If you need help, speak out and phone us on 101 or 999 in an emergency."

Appealing for people to look out for elderly neighbours, he said: "During our operation, we will also focus on the illegal sale and use of drugs. Illegal drug use creates misery which can be amplified at this time of year and we will be proactively targeting those who sell drugs on our streets.

"You can help us during Op Season's Greetings by following the crime prevention advice we will share on our social media channels to protect yourself, your home and your property; by being safe and careful on our roads; by looking out for older people and the more vulnerable in your local community and by reporting any suspicious activity to us on 101 or 999 in an emergency."