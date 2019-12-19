Christmas tree top of the world in Cushendall

Anne Marie McAlister and husband Dominick with her tree decorated with a collection of baubles from around the world

A Co Antrim woman has unveiled her special Christmas tree decorated entirely with festive baubles from locations across the world.

Anne Marie McAlister, from Cushendall, started her collection when she was gifted her first overseas Christmas bauble from a friend who had been on holiday.

Now the tradition has spread to her other friends and family members who bring back home the ornaments from cities and countries from all around the globe, all through the year.

Anne Marie has festive baubles from Dubai, Australia and America - as well as from all over Europe.

She says she even has some rare ones from countries that don't traditionally celebrate Christmas.